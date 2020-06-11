Joe Biden Appears To Lose Train Of Thought During Coronavirus Roundtable

Former Vice President Joe Biden appeared to lose his train of thought Thursday, during a coronavirus roundtable discussion hosted by the presumptive Democratic presidential nominee’s campaign.

The roundtable was organized to discuss safety measures as most of the U.S. reopens for business. (RELATED: Joe Biden ‘Absolutely Convinced’ Military Would Escort Trump Out Of The White House If He Loses)

“You know the rapidly rising umm uh in with uh with I uh don’t know,” Biden said at one point during the event.

The former vice president also said during the roundtable that the federal government should provide paid sick leave to all workers who come down with the coronavirus. (RELATED: The Media’s Coronavirus Concern Trolling Has Completely Disappeared)

“I think we have to guarantee paid leave, federal paid leave, for anyone who gets sick,” Biden said. “They shouldn’t have to choose between their paycheck and their health.”

Biden has strongly criticized the Trump administration’s response to the coronavirus pandemic, blaming the president for the loss of American lives and jobs. Biden said last week that Trump deserves “no credit” for a surprising May jobs report, which saw an increase in jobs.

“Let’s be clear, the president who takes no responsibility for costing millions and millions of Americans their jobs deserves no credit when a fraction of them return,” Biden said.