Joe Biden ‘Absolutely Convinced’ Military Would Escort Trump Out Of The White House If He Loses

Former Vice President Joe Biden said Wednesday night that he’s “absolutely convinced” the military would escort President Donald Trump out of the White House if he loses in November, and refuses to leave.

The presumptive Democratic presidential nominee said his “greatest concern” was that Trump would attempt to “steal” the upcoming presidential election. (RELATED: Joe Biden Says Trump Deserves ‘No Credit’ For Job Increases)

“It’s my greatest concern. My single greatest concern,” Biden told “The Daily Show’s” Trevor Noah. “This president is going to try to steal this election. This is a guy who said all mail-in ballots are fraudulent, voting by mail, while he sits behind the desk in the Oval Office and writes his mail-in ballot to vote in a primary.”

Biden added that he was proud of military leaders and former executive branch officials who criticized Trump’s response to the protests and riots that occurred in the aftermath of George Floyd’s death. (RELATED: Here Are The Politicians Refusing To Condemn Calls To Defund The Police)

“I was so damn proud,” Biden said. “You have so many rank and file military personnel saying ‘woah, we’re not a military state. This is not who we are.'”

“I promise you, I’m absolutely convinced they will escort him from the White House with great dispatch,” Biden Continued.

WATCH:

White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany called Biden’s claim a “ridiculous proposition,” during an appearance on Fox News Thursday morning.

“Leave it to Democrats to go out there and grandstand and level these conspiracy theories,” she said.