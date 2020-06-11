‘Mr. Right’ With Sam Rockwell And Anna Kendrick Is A Surprisingly Entertaining Movie

“Mr. Right” isn’t too bad of a movie if you’re looking for something to watch.

Wednesday night, while eating dinner, I decided to search Netflix for something to watch. I stumbled across the 2015 flick and was pretty impressed. (EARLY REVIEW: ‘Yellowstone‘ Season Three Starts Incredibly Strong)

The plot revolves around a woman falling in love with a hitman, who kills the people who hire him to carry out hits.

Simple enough, right? Generally speaking, it’s not really my genre, and I knew that going in. However, I am a gigantic Anna Kendrick fan and I also like Sam Rockwell.

Overall, it was a great way to kill an hour and a half. It’s funny, entertaining, interesting, keeps things going at a high tempo and the action scenes are shot well for a love story.

Yes, someone actually found a way to make a rom-com interesting and violent. There are multiple shootouts in this movie and they’re very fun.

As we all know, Anna Kendrick is the absolute GOAT when it comes to Hollywood. I’d challenge anyone to find anyone more interesting and entertaining than her.

I’ll watch her in just about anything.

Add Rockwell to the mix and you know you’re in for a fun time! Check out “Mr. Right” on Netflix if you haven’t seen it before. You can thank me later!