Editorial

REPORT: Texas Football Stadiums Could Be Up To 60% Capacity When The Season Starts

NCAA Football: Louisiana State at Texas

(Credit: Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports - via Reuters)

David Hookstead Smoke Room Editor-in-Chief
Football stadiums in Texas might have tons of fans in them when games start in the fall.

One of the biggest debates in all of sports right now is how many fans will be allowed at games during the coronavirus pandemic. Will fans be allowed at all? Will stadiums be full? What will happen?

Nobody knows, but it sounds like fans in Texas will be able to buy tickets. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

 

The Athletic’s Chris Vannini spoke Wednesday with Paul Finebaum and said there’s some chatter in Texas about stadiums being at 60% capacity for games in the fall.

Those comments come after Texas Longhorns athletic director Chris Del Conte already said he’s planning for a full stadium for the opener against USF.

While 60% is far from a perfect number, it’s a hell of a lot better than having absolutely no fans at games in the fall.

Not only is it better than nothing, but it’s on the correct side of 50%, which is a reason to celebrate.

 

College football is simply meant to be played in front of fans. I’m not even sure what game in an empty stadium would look like, but I know it’d look strange.

Do you pipe in sound or do you just play without any noise? Football isn’t meant to happen in silence.

 

Luckily for the good people in Texas, it sounds like this won’t be a problem they have to worry about because fans will be able to rage.

Let’s hope more and more colleges and states follow their lead. We need football and we need fans in the stands.