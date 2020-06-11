Barry Sanders Still Holds The Record For The Most Rushing Yards In A College Football Season With 2,850 Yards

One graphic tells you everything you need to know about how dominant Barry Sanders was playing college football for Oklahoma State.

During the 1988 season, the former Detroit Lions superstar rewrote the record books when playing for the OSU Cowboys. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

As pointed out by Fox College Football, Sanders still holds the record more than 30 years later for the most rushing yards in a season. He racked up 2,850 yards during the 1988 campaign.

The next closest was former Wisconsin star Melvin Gordon, who was still about 300 yards short of catching Sanders.

???? @BarrySanders‘ 1988 season still stands above the rest as the greatest rushing season of all time. Who has the best shot at cracking the top 10 this season? pic.twitter.com/TIWXHiUNnq — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) June 10, 2020

It’s truly insane how great Barry Sanders was when it came to running a football. We’re talking about him more than 30 years later, and his rushing record still hasn’t come close to being touched.

Melvin Gordon was an absolute beast for the Badgers during the 2014 season and was the best player in America at the position.

Yet, he still couldn’t even get close to Sanders’ record.

Not only that, but Gordon compiled 2,587 yards in 14 total games. Sanders rushed for 2,850 yards in only 12 games.

The numbers are just mind-boggling.

We never saw a running back like Sanders before he arrived on the scene, and we might never see one like him again.

The dude was a magician with the football, and the numbers speak for themselves.