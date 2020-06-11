Seattle Surrenders As The Mob Takes Control

On today’s show we discuss the surrender of a chunk of Seattle to the antifa/Black Lives Matter mob, and how the Washington Democratic Gov. Jay Inslee doesn’t seem to care or even know it’s happening. We also discuss the hilarity and futility of the mob trying to cancel J.K. Rowling.
Nancy Pelosi is calling for the removal of 11 statues of Confederates from the US Capitol after serving in Congress for 3 decades and calling for their removal in 2017 (and then not following through on it once people stopped caring). Then we get into what professionals sports are doing in preparation for their return, whether or not any of it will happen, and if there will be an audience for it.
Listen to the show:
Today’s podcast is sponsored by Life Change Tea. Check out their website to gain more energy and improve your life! And don’t forget to enter promo code “Derek” at check out to receive free shipping on your order.
Please help spread the word about The Daily Daily Caller Podcast. Please take a minute to rate and review on iTunes, share on social media and be sure to subscribe so you never miss an episode:
SUBSCRIBE TO THE DAILY DAILY CALLER PODCAST ON ITUNES
SUBSCRIBE TO THE DAILY CALLER ON SOUNDCLOUD
SUBSCRIBE TO THE DAILY DAILY CALLER PODCAST ON STITCHER
The Daily Daily Caller Podcast is a daily look and mocking of the news from a conservative perspective. Hosted by Derek Hunter, it is available in audio form Monday-Friday and will have a video interview on Fridays.