Seattle Surrenders As The Mob Takes Control

On today’s show we discuss the surrender of a chunk of Seattle to the antifa/Black Lives Matter mob, and how the Washington Democratic Gov. Jay Inslee doesn’t seem to care or even know it’s happening. We also discuss the hilarity and futility of the mob trying to cancel J.K. Rowling.

Nancy Pelosi is calling for the removal of 11 statues of Confederates from the US Capitol after serving in Congress for 3 decades and calling for their removal in 2017 (and then not following through on it once people stopped caring). Then we get into what professionals sports are doing in preparation for their return, whether or not any of it will happen, and if there will be an audience for it.

Listen to the show:

Today’s podcast is sponsored by Life Change Tea. Check out their website to gain more energy and improve your life! And don’t forget to enter promo code “Derek” at check out to receive free shipping on your order.