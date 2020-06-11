EXCLUSIVE: Trump Adviser Katrina Pierson On CNN Feud, Campaign Rallies And More

Katrina Pierson, a senior adviser for the Trump 2020 Campaign, joined the Daily Caller’s Stephanie Hamill for a wide ranging interview. Among the subjects she discussed was why the campaign sent CNN a cease-and-desist letter demanding a retraction and apology for a recent poll and what future Trump campaign rallies will look like.

As for the feud with CNN, the Trump campaign is asking the network to retract the poll which shows the presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden with a 14-point lead over President Donald Trump. (RELATED: Trump Says His Next Campaign Rally Will Be Next Friday In Tulsa, OK — Followed By Florida, Arizona And North Carolina.)

“What this was designed to do was to really suppress Trump voters, to make people think those polls were real, but what we find out is that a lot of those people who were polled weren’t even registered voters,” said Pierson.

She went on to describe what future campaign rallies might look like, the George Floyd protests and more.

WATCH:

