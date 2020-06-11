Washington Redskins Quarterback Dwayne Haskins Loses 17 Pounds Ahead Of The 2020 Season

Washington Redskins quarterback Dwayne Haskins has lost a substantial amount of weight ahead of the 2020 season.

According to NBC Sports, Haskins weighed 235 when he arrived to the Redskins after starring at Ohio State. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Now, he’s down to 218, which is a difference of 17 pounds. How will it help his game? He told NBC Sports, “I’ll be more of a dynamic football player.”

I’ve been a big believer in Dwayne Haskins ever since I saw him tear up the Big 10 at Ohio State. I 100% believe he’s going to be a solid NFL quarterback.

Even over the course of last season once he got the starting job for the Redskins, Haskins showed great improvement.

Now he’s the unquestioned starter, he has a new head coach in Ron Rivera and he sounds ready to show up and show out in 2020.

If you’re a fan of the Redskins, you have to be happy with the fact it sounds like Haskins is in the best shape of his playing career.

If he can continue to improve and elevate his game, the Redskins might have their quarterback of the future.

Haskins has all the physical tools. He just needs to put everything together and get some help around him.