‘Yellowstone’ Season 3 Poster Doesn’t Feature Jamie But All The Other Duttons And Rip Are Pictured

The “Yellowstone” season three poster has arrived, and there’s one major character missing.

In the season three poster, John, Kayce, Rip, Monica and Beth are all featured standing over what appears to be a grave.

You know who isn’t featured? That’d be the outcast son Jamie! Curiously enough, there is a skull seen in the corner. Is it Jamie’s? Who knows!

Take a look at the poster below.

There's nothing I love more than hunting for some clues in promo images and previews. Let's not forget that I famously called Jamie killing Sarah in season two after using my CIA skills.

I don’t have any inside information, but I find it damn near impossible that Jamie was left off the poster by accident.

There’s absolutely no way in hell the “Yellowstone” power players made that oversight. No chance at all.

Jamie isn't on this poster because his absence means something. Add in the skull in the corner, and I think we have more than enough reason to be concerned for his fate.

Jamie can be an idiot at times and he burned his chances with his family when he spoke with Sarah. Now, he's living in the bunkhouse, and seems to be on a nice redemption arc.

Will that all get ruined in season three? We’ll find out starting June 21.

Next Sunday can’t get here fast enough. We’ve been waiting months and months for new episodes, and season three starts in 10 days.

Go, Duttons, go!