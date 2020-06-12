247Sports Predicts Wisconsin And Ohio State Will Play In The Big 10 Title Game

247Sports thinks the 2020 Big 10 championship game will feature Ohio State and Wisconsin.

The popular sports publication recently released its predictions for the B1G and it had the Badgers winning the west and the Buckeyes winning the east in college football. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Who will win the title game? 247Sports believes OSU will get the job done.

For anyone paying attention, I’ve been saying the same thing for months at this point. Wisconsin and OSU are both head and shoulders the best team in their respective divisions.

Last season, we met in the B1G title game and it was just heartbreaking. Wisconsin jumped out to a huge lead and then it was stolen from us.

RAPID REACTION: Ohio State beats Wisconsin for the Big 10 title. I’m heartbroken, and the refs absolutely screwed the Badgers. The officials should be investigated by the FBI! pic.twitter.com/rz8vkM2kIT — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) December 8, 2019

Now, it looks like we’re all going to get the sequel in 2020 and I can’t wait. A lot of people like to run from playing great teams.

They want to load the schedule with easy teams and rack up cheap wins. Not me. That’s not what being a Wisconsin man is all about.

Just like last year, I want Ohio State. If you want to be the best, then you have to beat the best.

While I hate the Buckeyes, I respect the hell out of what Ryan Day is doing in Columbus with Justin Fields and company.

See you all in December! You best believe I’ll be ready to roll. Bring it on, OSU! You know I’ll never back down from a battle.

It’s better to die on your feet than live on your knees.