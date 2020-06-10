Alabama, Ohio State And Clemson Listed Among The Best Coaching Jobs In College Football

Alabama and Clemson are among the two best jobs in all of college football for coaches.

ESPN recently broke down jobs into different tiers, and listed the best jobs in America as Alabama, Clemson, Ohio State, USC, Texas, LSU, Georgia, Oklahoma and Florida. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Here’s the way I see it. Right now, there are three programs who could more or less get any coach they wanted and expect to have success.

They’re Ohio State, Alabama and Clemson. All three programs have unlimited resources, rich recruiting pools and they’ve all been dominant in recent history.

That last part is very important. You’re probably wondering why I don’t have USC and Texas among those three.

Well, it’s pretty simple. USC and Texas both have been irrelevant for years when it comes to winning a title. That matters when it comes to best coaching jobs.

I’d rather be at LSU over either of those two, and it’s not even a tough decision on my part.

Do Texas and USC have money? Yes, but they also have delusional fans who think they are Alabama, Clemson or Ohio State.

Why would any coach want to inherit those rosters and then be expected to run the tables and win title after title?

At OSU, Clemson or Alabama, you’d be inheriting teams loaded with NFL talent, just as much money and you’d have a path to success.

