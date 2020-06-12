Editorial

Former Bowling Green Quarterback Grant Loy Transfers To Auburn

Bowling Green v Miami Ohio

(Photo by Justin Casterline/Getty Images)

David Hookstead Smoke Room Editor-in-Chief
Font Size:

Former Bowling Green quarterback Grant Loy has transferred to Auburn.

Loy recently broke the news on his Twitter account and he’ll now join an absolutely packed quarterback room featuring Bo Nix and Caylin Newton. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

What is going on at Auburn these days? I thought the Caylin Newton transfer decision made less than zero sense.

Somehow, Loy showing up to Auburn makes even less sense!

Do players like transferring to Auburn just to sit on the bench for the Tigers? Bo Nix is entering his sophomore year and he’s the unquestioned starter.

If he’s healthy, then he’s starting. That’s just a fact.

Yet, the Tigers have now added multiple transfer quarterbacks for the upcoming season. It makes no sense at all.

They’re literally transferring into a program where they have no shot at all of playing.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Bo Nix (@bonix10) on

I don’t know what Gus Malzahn is up to, but something just seems weird about the way he’s handling the quarterback room.