Paul Finebaum Says He Believes The College Football Season Will Happen, Some Teams Might Sit Out

ESPN star Paul Finebaum believes the college football season will happen.

Over the past few weeks, it seems like momentum has been building and building for the season to get underway as scheduled. The war against coronavirus seems to be nearing an end and people are ready for football. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Well, you can add Finebaum to that list of people who think games will happen.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Paul Finebaum (@finebaumshow) on May 25, 2020 at 12:28pm PDT

“Right now, I do believe that,” Finebaum told Sports Business News when asked if games will start in a few months.

The face of SEC football added, “I think most schools will play. There will be an outlier or two. [American Athletic Conference Commissioner] Mike Aresco made that point to us the other night where he said we have to be prepared to move forward – even if everyone can’t play. So I think most will start.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Paul Finebaum (@finebaumshow) on May 28, 2020 at 2:21pm PDT

It’s really hard to disagree with Finebaum at this point in time. I’m not even sure how you really could.

All signs are pointing towards the season starting. Players are returning to campuses, fans are getting ready to watch the games, coaches are back and it seems like football is almost certainly going to happen.

Buckeye quarterback Justin Fields has arrived. pic.twitter.com/90tFCdXXLm — Patrick Murphy (@_Pat_Murphy) June 8, 2020

Is it a fluid situation that could change? Of course. That pretty much goes without saying, but all the momentum is swinging in the correct direction.

I have no doubt at all that we’ll have football in the fall.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Wisconsin Football (@badgerfootball) on Jan 9, 2020 at 11:40am PST

