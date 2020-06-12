Poll: 55% Of Democrats Support Defunding The Police

Over half of Democrats support the movement to defund the police, according to a new poll published Friday.

Just 34% of Americans support defunding the police, according to an ABC News/Ipsos poll. This includes 55% of Democrats, but just 9% of Republicans. Support for the movement also cuts across racial lines, with 57% of African Americans supporting the movement to defund the police, compared to 42% of Hispanics, and 26% of Whites. The poll has a margin of error of roughly 4.2%. (RELATED: Boston Mayor Declares Racism A Public Health Crisis)

BREAKING: Nearly two thirds of Americans oppose calls for defunding police departments, compared to 34% who back the movement, according to a new ABC News/Ipsos poll. https://t.co/t89Qv0ej9v — ABC News (@ABC) June 12, 2020

Calls to defund the police have escalated in recent weeks after four Minnesota police officers were charged in connection with George Floyd’s death. A “veto-proof” majority of the Minneapolis City Council now supports defunding the city’s police department in the wake of Floyd’s death. Minneapolis City Council President Lisa Bender said during a CNN appearance Monday that the desire to call the police during an emergency situation “comes from a place of privilege.” (RELATED: White House Roundtable Guest Raynard Jackson Accuses Don Lemon, Joy Reid Of ‘Putting More Poison In The Black Community’)

Some prominent Democratic politicians, including Reps. Ilhan Omar of Minnesota, and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York have signaled support for the movement to defund the police, while presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden has said he does not support the idea. The Daily Caller reached out to all 47 Senate Democrats earlier this week about their position on defunding the police, but did not receive any responses.