‘Veto-Proof Majority’ — Minneapolis City Council Pledges To ‘Dismantle’ Police Department

A majority of the Minneapolis City Council has pledged to “dismantle” the city’s police department as their solution to police violence after George Floyd’s death.

City Council President Lisa Bender, City Council Vice President Andrea Jenkins and council members reportedly made the announcement Sunday afternoon at rally, saying they plan to “dismantle” their police department. The money for the police would instead go towards a “community-based public safety model,” according to the local TV station KSTP.

Minneapolis city council members just annouced a “veto-proof majority” to end the Minneapolis Police Department. Here is their statement: pic.twitter.com/7KFAk6PyV4 — Matt Finn (@MattFinnFNC) June 7, 2020

Earlier Sunday morning, Democratic New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker said he would not call for the defunding of the police.

Former Hillary Clinton campaign spokesman Brian Fallon, who now leads the left-wing group Demand Justice, tweeted out his support for defunding the police Wednesday. Protesters booed Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey Saturday after he wouldn’t say he would abolish the city’s police department.

Protesters began chanting, “Go home Jacob, go home! Go home Jacob, go home!”

WATCH:

“Go home,” protesters yell at Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey because he said he doesn’t want to defund the police

pic.twitter.com/00MIM60P5L — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) June 6, 2020

This comes as the words “Defund The Police” were painted in the streets of Washington, D.C., next to the words “Black Lives Matter.” Many Democrats have called for the defunding of law enforcement since Floyd’s death. (RELATED: DC Mayor Won’t Answer Repeated Questions About Removing ‘Defund The Police’ Mural From City Street)

Floyd died while in Minneapolis police custody after an officer put his knee into the back of his neck for over eight minutes while he was handcuffed and on the ground. (RELATED: Senate Democrats Silent When Asked If They Would Consider Legislation Labeling Antifa A Terrorist Organization)

Since then, all four former officers involved have been charged.