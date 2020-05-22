Sen. Tim Scott Slams Joe Biden For Saying If Black People Vote For Trump, ‘You Ain’t Black’

Republican South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott reacted Friday morning to 2020 presidential candidate Joe Biden’s comments that African Americans still figuring out whether or not they are voting for President Donald Trump or the former vice president “ain’t black.”

“1.3 million black Americans already voted for Trump in 2016. This morning, Joe Biden told every single one of us we ‘ain’t black.’ I’d say I’m surprised, but it’s sadly par for the course for Democrats to take the black community for granted and brow beat those that don’t agree,” Scott said on Twitter.

1.3 million black Americans already voted for Trump in 2016. This morning, Joe Biden told every single one of us we “ain’t black.” I’d say I’m surprised, but it’s sadly par for the course for Democrats to take the black community for granted and brow beat those that don’t agree. — Tim Scott (@SenatorTimScott) May 22, 2020

Scott’s tweet comes after Biden’s Friday morning appearance on “The Breakfast Club” podcast with host Charlamagne Tha God.(RELATED: Biden To Black People: If You Vote For Trump, ‘You Ain’t Black’)

After a discussion on seeing the show in New York, Biden said, “You got more questions but I’ll tell you if you have a problem figuring out whether you’re for me or Trump, then you ain’t black.”

Charlamagne responded by saying, “It don’t have nothing to do with Trump, it has to do with the fact — I want something for my community.”

(Developing…)