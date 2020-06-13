Mike Leach Looks Like The Happiest Man On The Planet Eating Crawfish

Mississippi State football coach Mike Leach looked like the happiest man on the planet in a recent Twitter photo.

The legendary college football coach posted a photo of himself eating some crawfish, and the dude is smiling ear-to-ear.

He captioned the photo, “Rosey Baby’s!!!”

That look right there is a vibe I can get behind for the 2020 season. From the look on his face, you wouldn’t even know the world is seemingly falling apart.

That’s just a man with some crawfish on a Friday night in America. He couldn’t be happier.

I would love to be around Mike Leach eating crawfish and telling stories. There’s zero chance it’d be anything other than entertaining as all hell.

After all, we know Mike Leach is a content machine. He never disappoints when it comes to moving the needle.

I can already tell that Leach and Starkville are going to go perfectly together, and I can’t wait to watch him put in work with the Bulldogs.

Stay frosty, coach!