‘The World’s Greatest Learning Experience’: Dilbert Creator Scott Adams Explains Why CHAZ ‘Inspired’ Him

Dilbert creator Scott Adams explained why the idea of an autonomous zone currently being tried out in downtown Seattle “inspired” him.

Appearing on Friday night’s “Tucker Carlson Tonight” to comment on the so-called Capitol Hill Autonomous Zone (CHAZ), where activists have declared their own policeless territory, Adams told Fox News host Tucker Carlson that he has turned his “house into an autonomous zone.”

But, as it turns out, he’s already “having problems.”

“I’m running out of food and the U.N. wouldn’t accept me unless I denounce Israel and change my name from Scotland – apparently that’s taken,” Adams joked before explaining that he’s actually “quite interested in their experiment.”

“In all seriousness, I am completely in favor of them trying this out because it’s going to be the world’s greatest learning experience,” he said. “The first thing they learned is hey, I think we need some kind of a police force. Then they learned, maybe some kind of a border and you know what would really be good? Food and some kind of a system to make money to get that food.”

Acknowledging that CHAZ is a “bad” example because “they took over other people’s stuff in their territory,” the Dilbert creator explained that “reproducing little tests around the country” could be a good experiment to see if some systems can be improved.

“If you did a clean test and picked a place and said, let’s plant it from the ground up and build a system that’s not racist, that gives us everything we need, I’d love to see that,” he said. “Because some of the experiments about getting rid of the police are really like something like changing into a police-like structure, a little less of the gun stuff and more of the services stuff. I’d like to see how that works, how do you move forward unless you test stuff? I’m quite open-minded about it.” (RELATED: Seattle Mayor: CHAZ Is ‘More Like A Block Party’ Than An ‘Armed Takeover’)

When Carlson suggested that CHAZ is “like setting up a model country in your parent’s garage” and that they should “go out into the desert of Nevada and build a country themselves,” Adams agreed.

“I think that’s where they should go,” said Adams. “What they’ve learned from this is that you can’t take over something that was built for some other purpose for all kinds of reasons. That it doesn’t work, someone else owns it, somebody’s going to kick you out eventually so — I think that’s exactly where they should go.”