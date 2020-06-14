Christian Hackenberg Is Trying To Become A Pitcher

Former NFL quarterback Christian Hackenberg is trying to make the shift to baseball.

In a video tweeted by John Clark, the former Penn State superstar made it clear he wants to become a big time pitcher.

Yes, Christian Hackenberg is trying to now become a pro pitcher after flaming out of the NFL in spectacular fashion.

Christian Hackenberg is now trying to become a pitcher “I’ve had my trials and tribulations with the NFL” “I’m sitting here at 25. I feel like I have a lot left in the tank”@rkuestnernbc10 with the story. See how fast @chackenberg1 can throw @NBCPhiladelphia 620pm pic.twitter.com/eVFBECPjEi — John Clark (@JClarkNBCS) June 13, 2020

Obviously, I wish nothing but the best for Hackenberg. If he can make it as a pitcher in the MLB, then good for him.

I’m never ever going to cheer against a guy trying to chase his dreams.

That is former Penn State quarterback ⁦@chackenberg1⁩ who is aiming for a pro career in baseball and throwing better than 90 mph. His story tonight ⁦@NBCPhiladelphia⁩ at 6 and 11. pic.twitter.com/Pt9ENO7RY4 — rob kuestner (@rkuestnernbc10) June 13, 2020

It is crazy how fast his football career fell apart. I remember when Hackenberg was at Penn State and there was a serious belief he’d be the top pick in the NFL draft.

The Jets ended up taking him in the second round, and it went so badly. He didn’t even cut it in the AAF before the league shut down.

I remember when he lit the Badgers up while playing for the Nittany Lions and I honestly thought he was going to set the NFL on fire.

Clearly, I couldn’t have been more wrong.

Best of luck to him now that he’s trying to throw heat!