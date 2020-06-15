EXCLUSIVE: ‘Yellowstone’ Star Cole Hauser Previews Season 3, Explains Why Millions Of Americans Are Captivated By The Show

“Yellowstone” star Cole Hauser gave fans a little insight on season three in an exclusive interview conducted Monday.

Hauser, who plays Rip on the hit Paramount Network show, thinks a lot of the values on the show are what have made it so fascinating. (EARLY REVIEW: ‘Yellowstone‘ Season Three Starts Incredibly Strong)

Hauser discussed “loyalty,” if fans are in for more drama with Rip and Beth, if Roarke Morris and John Dutton’s right hand man will engage in conflicts, how “Yellowstone” represents an older era of television and how the show reflects real life.

You can listen to his full comments below!

Until them, keep preparing for the season three premiere June 21.