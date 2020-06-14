‘Yellowstone’ Season 3 Officially Starts In 1 Week

We’re officially one week away from the start of “Yellowstone” season three on the Paramount Network.

On June 21, the third season of the incredible show with Kevin Costner will get underway, and I can’t wait to watch the action unfold. (EARLY REVIEW: ‘Yellowstone‘ Season Three Starts Incredibly Strong)

As you all know, I’m a gigantic fan of “Yellowstone,” and we’re now only a week away from the start of season three. If that doesn’t have you juiced, then you might want to check to make sure you still have a pulse. (RELATED: ‘Yellowstone‘ Season 3 Full Trailer Promises Plenty Of Blood And Violence)

Season two ended in complete carnage and chaos after Tate was kidnapped by the Beck brothers. Kayce, John and Rip did what had to be done to get him back.

Now, we’re all wondering where the Duttons go from here.

Will Kayce continue his rise on the ranch? Where does Rip go after being given part of the land? Does he marry Beth? Will Jamie redeem himself? (RELATED: ‘Yellowstone‘ Season 3 Will Start June 21, Paramount Network Releases Special Sneak Peek)

What enemies will rise? Will Roarke Morris be the next great villain? Will Thomas Rainwater and John form another unlikely alliance?

These are the questions millions of fans want answered!

We’ll start finding out June 21, and keep checking back for more “Yellowstone” content! I have some very cool stuff in the works and I can’t wait for you all to see it.