REDDIT DEBATE: What Would Be A Good Year For Your College Football Team?

Football is only a few months away, and Reddit is debating what would qualify as a good year for your respective teams.

The thread “What would constitute a ‘good season’ for your team in 2020?” has been blowing up since Sunday, and it’s not a tough one for me to answer as a Wisconsin man. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

For the Badgers, hitting 10 wins is the absolute minimum they can do. Realistically for fans to be happy, they need to be 11-1 in the regular season, appear in the B1G title game and then win a huge bowl game.

That’s what fans want. Now, I could sit here and say we’re expecting a playoff berth, but that’s simply not realistic.

Yes, we have that level of talent, and we could absolutely be in the playoff. However, this debate isn’t about our best-case scenarios.

It’s about what would simply need to be done in order to consider it a good season. As a Wisconsin guy, we have to be 11-1 in the regular season.

Anything less is going to irritate fans a lot.

Our two toughest games are against Michigan on the road and Notre Dame on a neutral field. We’ll be favored in both, and I expect to win both.

Yes, we know it’s college football and anything can happen. So, realistically, you have to just figure there’s a loss coming at some point.

We’re less than three months away, folks. I can’t wait to see how it plays itself out.