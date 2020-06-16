‘What Have You Done?’: Trump’s Diversity Chief Goes After Critics Of Trump’s Executive Order On Police Reform

Bruce LeVell, the executive director of the National Diversity Coalition for Trump, joined the Daily Caller’s Stephanie Hamill to discuss President Donald Trump’s executive order on police reform, the fatal police shooting of Rayshard Brooks and more.

LeVell slammed Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer and other Democratic politicians for criticizing the president’s executive order on police reform. (RELATED: ‘A Good Thing’: Van Jones Praises Trump’s Executive Order On Police Reform.)

“Well between the top leadership in Schumer’s party, I think it’s over a hundred years combined— what have you done?” LeVell said. “Show me what you have done, I can tell you the answer, Nothing.”

While Pres. Trump’s finally acknowledged the need for policing reform—one modest executive order will not make up for his years of inflammatory rhetoric & policies designed to roll back progress Unfortunately, this executive order will not deliver comprehensive meaningful change pic.twitter.com/JgcjHudgdp — Chuck Schumer (@SenSchumer) June 16, 2020

Trump’s executive order on policing is nothing but window dressing, a stunt for his failing campaign. A ban on chokeholds with exceptions isn’t a ban on chokeholds. A voluntary misconduct dababase is powerless. More training won’t increase accountability. — Julián Castro (@JulianCastro) June 16, 2020

LeVell who is a resident of Atlanta, Georgia, also shared his thoughts on the killing of Brooks and described some of the feelings and thoughts of others he spoke with in his local community.

WATCH:

The views and opinions expressed in this commentary are those of the author and do not reflect the official position of The Daily Caller.

