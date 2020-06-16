Doug Pederson Says The Eagles Will Have Discussions About Kneeling, Players Will Have His Support

Philadelphia Eagles head coach Doug Pederson is more than okay with players who kneel during the national anthem.

The national anthem debate is once again front and center in the sports community thanks to Drew Brees and you can expect players across the league to protest. If guys in Philly do it, they’ll have Pederson’s complete and total support. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Highlight: @readdanwrite asks @drewbrees what the star NFL quarterback thinks about “players kneeling again when the NFL season starts.”@drewbrees: “I will never agree with anybody disrespecting the flag of the United States of America or our country.” Full exchange: pic.twitter.com/MpCkFyOMed — Yahoo Finance (@YahooFinance) June 3, 2020

Pederson said the following Tuesday about potential protests and if he’d join them, according to John Clark:

We are going to have discussions. We’ve been able to have dialogue and conversations. Nothing has been determined. I support players who demonstrate peacefully and stand for something…I want to listen to my players. Listen to my guys. I want to understand everything. It’s about me understanding more and more about what these players go through on an every day basis

Doug Pederson on possibly protesting with his players during national anthem

“We are going to have discussions. We’ve been able to have dialogue and conversations. Nothing has been determined. I support players who demonstrate peacefully and stand for something”#Eagles pic.twitter.com/UEzcDBNWe9 — John Clark (@JClarkNBCS) June 16, 2020

Doug Pederson on racial injustice conversations with players

“I want to listen to my players. Listen to my guys. I want to understand everything. It’s about me understanding more and more about what these players go through on an every day basis” https://t.co/jr7kWyfcTX — John Clark (@JClarkNBCS) June 16, 2020

If you honestly think protests won’t take over the league at this point, then you’re just not paying attention.

You’re either living with your head stuck in the sand or haven’t turned on a TV in the past three weeks. Protests are going to be all over the place.

Even Baker Mayfield has already gone on the record in June that he’ll be kneeling.

Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield says he’ll kneel during the national anthem. pic.twitter.com/xyq9J2WZg3 — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) June 13, 2020

We’ll see what happens once September rolls around, but don’t be surprised if entire teams take a knee. I think there’s a very real possibility that happens.

I hope I’m wrong because I don’t want sports getting politicized, but I think we crossed that bridge a long time ago.