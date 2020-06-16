Garth Brooks Shares New Song Focused On Unity: ‘We Belong To Each Other’

Musician Garth Brooks released a brand new song focused on unity titled, “We Belong To Each Other.”

The song was given to “Good Morning America” anchor Robin Roberts as a gift and shared at her discretion. Roberts chose to share the song Monday on her social media accounts.

On Thursday after announcing his upcoming Drive-In Concert I asked @GarthBrooks when we could expect new music from him. Here’s that exchange on @GMA followed by my longtime, dear friend singing We Belong To Each Other. pic.twitter.com/9KvEMJYsfz — Robin Roberts (@RobinRoberts) June 15, 2020



“On Thursday after announcing his upcoming Drive-In Concert I asked @GarthBrooks when we could expect new music from him,” Roberts captioned her tweet. “Here’s that exchange on @GMA followed by my longtime, dear friend singing We Belong To Each Other.”

In the chorus, Brooks sings, “We belong to each other. We are sister and brother, born to love one another.” Other lyrics include, “We’re all leaves on the same tree. Under one sky / Don’t let nobody tell you otherwise.” (RELATED: Superstar Garth Brooks To Entertain Fans With Drive-In Concerts Across America During Pandemic)

This song by Brooks is really great. I mean, most of the music the “Friends In Low Places” singer creates is amazing, but this one feels more special. Not only is Brooks releasing great music, he’s also participating in a drive-in concert series.

“This one guy came to me and said, ‘Hey, look, we can put 300 drive-in theaters together if you will create a concert solely for the drive-ins. We can have families jump in the car, get them out on Saturday night,” Brooks said on “GMA.” “We are excited because this is a reason to get out of the house, but at the same time you get to follow all the COVID rules from every individual state and you get to have fun and stay within the guidelines of social distancing … we’re calling it ‘social distancing partying.'”

Brooks continuously gives the people what they want. Now we’ve got new music from the country music star along with a brand new concert series.