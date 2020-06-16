Roger Goodell Says He’d ‘Encourage’ A Team To Sign Colin Kaepernick

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell is okay with a team signing Colin Kaepernick.

Kaepernick has been back in the news nonstop ever since the national anthem debate got sparked back up, and many have wondered if he’s bound to resume his career. It sounds like the man running the NFL is more than okay with it if he does. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

“Well, listen, if he wants to resume his career in the NFL, then obviously it’s gonna take a team to make that decision. But I welcome that, support a club making that decision and encourage them to do that,” Goodell told ESPN’s Mike Greenberg about the prospect of Kaepernick returning to the league.

Nice, so we’re still participating in the charade that Kaepernick is good enough to be in the NFL? I guess this game will never end.

As I’ve said many times, Kaepernick is good enough to be a backup in the NFL. I have no doubt about that at all.

However, no team is going to deal with the distractions that come with Colin Kaepernick. His talents simply don’t outweigh his downsides.

Colin Kaepernick is going to be a media circus for any team he lands on. Who is going to put up with that for a backup?

The answer is nobody will.

He might get offered a workout at some point, and he might even get a backup offer. However, I still doubt we see Colin Kaepernick throw another pass in the NFL.