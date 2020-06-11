Editorial

Pete Carroll Says There’s An NFL Team ‘Interested’ In Signing Colin Kaepernick

Seattle Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll believes there’s a team doing their due diligence on potentially signing Colin Kaepernick.

According to Joe Fann, Carroll told reporters Thursday that he took a call from a franchise about Kaepernick, and that “someone is interested.” (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Carroll famously brought the former 49ers quarterback in for a 2017 visit, and Kaep has been thrust back into the news thanks to new debates about the national anthem.

Damn, are you all ready to buckle up? If Kaepernick gets a contract offer from an NFL team, then things are going to get wild.

Now, that’s not to say that’s what will happen, but NFL teams don’t make phone calls unless they’re interested.

That’s the nature of the beast.

The question then becomes what will Kaepernick do once he gets an offer. Will he accept or turn it down? If he turns it down, then his martyr status is over forever because it’ll be proof he wasn’t kept out of the league.

If he accepts it and things go sideways, then it’s proof he didn’t belong there in the first place.

 

Either way, Kaepernick getting a deal offered to him would accelerate this situation coming to an end. Keep checking back for more updates as we have them!