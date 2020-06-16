SMU Athletes Must Sign Coronavirus Waivers

SMU athletes will have to sign coronavirus waivers when returning to campus for voluntary activities.

According to Sam Blum of DallasNews.com, the waivers release SMU from "future liability" stemming from coronavirus.

NEWS: SMU athletics is requiring all student-athletes to sign a COVID-19 waiver before returning for voluntary workouts. It requires student-athletes to release SMU from future liability. The Dallas Morning News obtained a copy of the contract. Story: https://t.co/2XksfCP5eB pic.twitter.com/s6YxSXNkLy — Sam Blum (@SamBlum3) June 15, 2020

You can read a copy of the waiver below.

As I said after news broke about Ohio State doing this for athletes, I expected us to see other programs have players sign waivers.

It’s just the nature of the beast in 2020 as we gear up for football during the coronavirus pandemic.

Would I sign one of these waivers? I’m honestly not sure because I don’t really know the implications of releasing SMU from all “future liability.”

That seems like something players would have to discuss with their parents and possibly a lawyer.

Here’s what I do know. We’re going to have football in the fall. There might be some changes along the way, but the games are 100% happening.

You can take that to the bank.