REPORT: Ohio State Football Players Signed Coronavirus Waivers

Ohio State football players were reportedly required to sign a coronavirus waiver prior to starting voluntary workouts.

According to the Columbus Dispatch, players signed a waiver acknowledging they can’t “be completely shielded from all risk of illness caused by COVID-19 or other infections.” (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Members of the team under the age of 18 had to have a parent or guardian sign it.

Welcome to football in 2020! I can guarantee you that Ohio State won’t be the only program in America to have players sign waivers.

It’s just the reality of the situation we’re now living in because of the coronavirus pandemic. Schools simply can’t guarantee the safety of everyone.

Now, there’s steps that can be taken to try to make things as safe as possible, but football is a contact sport and players are in a locker room.

Anyone who thinks you can be perfectly safe is just living in a land of delusion and fantasy.

Football players around the country are going to have to make a decision on if they want to return, and they’re going to have to accept the fact there are no guarantees.

One way or another, football is coming back, and that’s a win for America.