Airlines Restrict The Sale Of Alcohol During Coronavirus Pandemic

Airlines are cutting off booze sales during the coronavirus pandemic.

According to CNN, Delta, American, as well as European airlines, are turning off the alcohol spigot during the pandemic. It is worth noting that the plutocrats in first class on American will still be allowed to drink. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

It’s not clear when alcohol sales on the airlines will resume as usual.

What an absolute joke. Airlines banning alcohol sales is just spitting in the face of freedom and everything we love here in America.

Look, I think we can all agree flying is a pretty miserable experience. I don’t think that’s a hot take at all. Flying is awful.

Whether it’s waiting at the airport or being stuffed into a tight cabin, we can all agree it’s not exactly a ton of fun.

That’s why you have to have a nice and steady beer buzz to keep you going while up in the air. I have a five and half our flight coming up in September.

There is no chance I’m taking that flight sober. No chance at all.

We just can’t tolerate airlines not slinging booze left and right. It just doesn’t feel right. This is America, and we didn’t go to the moon so that we could be kept sober on our flights.

So, let’s hope the airlines reverse this decision sooner than later. Pandemic or not, I want the beer to be flowing!

H/T: Barstool Sports