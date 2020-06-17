Sen. Dick Durbin Says Tim Scott’s Police Reform Bill Is A ‘Token, Half-Hearted Approach’

Democratic Illinois Sen. Dick Durbin criticized Republican South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott’s police reform legislation Wednesday, hours after Republicans introduced the bill.

In a speech on the Senate floor, Durbin, the second-ranking Senate Democrat, said let’s not do something that’s “a token, half-hearted approach” when speaking about Scott’s legislation.

Scott responded the previous Wednesday to the criticism he has received for drafting police reform legislation after the death of George Floyd. (RELATED: Sen. Tim Scott Fires Back At Those Calling Him A ‘Token’ For Drafting GOP Police Reform Legislation)

“Not surprising the last 24 hours have seen a lot of ‘token’ ‘boy’ or ‘you’re being used’ in my mentions. Let me get this straight … you DON’T want the person who has faced racial profiling by police, been pulled over dozens of times, or been speaking out for YEARS drafting this?” Scott said on Twitter.

“And don’t throw ‘you’re the only black guy they know’ at me either. There are only two black Democratic Senators, stop pretending there’s some huge racial diversity gap in the Senate. Ask my Dem colleagues what their staffs look like … I guarantee you won’t like the answer,” Scott continued.

Scott and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell introduced the legislation in a press conference Wednesday morning, which comes just one day after President Donald Trump signed an executive order on police reform with many Senate Republicans. (RELATED: Tim Scott, Other Republican Senators Officially Introduce Police Reform Bill)

McConnell appointed Scott to lead the party’s effort in passing a police overhaul bill before July 4. The South Carolina senator ruled out including a revision to qualified immunity — a key measure supported by Democrats and others. (RELATED: Sen. Tim Scott Fires Back At Those Calling Him A ‘Token’ For Drafting GOP Police Reform Legislation)

The group of Republican senators who worked on the bill includes Scott’s fellow South Carolina senator, Lindsay Graham, as well as Sens. Ben Sasse of Nebraska, James Lankford of Oklahoma, John Cornyn of Texas and Shelley Moore Capito of West Virginia.