Paul Finebaum Says Oklahoma State Should Have Fired Mike Gundy

Oklahoma v Oklahoma State

(Photo by Brian Bahr/Getty Images)

David Hookstead Smoke Room Editor-in-Chief
ESPN pundit Paul Finebaum thinks Oklahoma State should have fired football coach Mike Gundy.

Gundy has been under a bunch of criticism ever since having the audacity to wear an OAN t-shirt and Finebaum thinks he should have been canned. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

“Oklahoma State would be better today if they fired Mike Gundy than to allow him to continue to embarrass the program and embarrass his players,” Finebaum said during a Tuesday appearance on ESPN.

You can watch and listen to his full comments below.

What an absolute joke of a thing to say. To be clear, I really like Paul Finebaum. This isn’t about me trying to drag someone because I don’t like them.

I think Finebaum is one of the most fascinating people in all of sports, but suggesting Mike Gundy should have been fired for wearing an OAN shirt is beyond insanity.

That’s just pure craziness.

To be clear, Mike Gundy has apologized for wearing the shirt and filmed a video with star player Chuba Hubbard, who threatened to boycott.

That’s where we’re now at in America. You must bow and kneel to the mob if you say or do something they don’t like. Apparently, wearing an OAN shirt qualifies.

Mike Gundy shouldn’t have even apologized. He wore a damn shirt. An apology was unnecessary and him getting fired would have been downright absurd.