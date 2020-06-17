Paul Finebaum Says Oklahoma State Should Have Fired Mike Gundy

ESPN pundit Paul Finebaum thinks Oklahoma State should have fired football coach Mike Gundy.

Gundy has been under a bunch of criticism ever since having the audacity to wear an OAN t-shirt and Finebaum thinks he should have been canned. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

I will not stand for this.. This is completely insensitive to everything going on in society, and it’s unacceptable. I will not be doing anything with Oklahoma State until things CHANGE. https://t.co/psxPn4Khoq — Chuba Hubbard (@Hubbard_RMN) June 15, 2020

“Oklahoma State would be better today if they fired Mike Gundy than to allow him to continue to embarrass the program and embarrass his players,” Finebaum said during a Tuesday appearance on ESPN.

You can watch and listen to his full comments below.

“Oklahoma State would be better today if they fired Mike Gundy than to allow him to continue to embarrass the program and embarrass his players.”@finebaum with no holds barred. pic.twitter.com/2r6cHlRGFr — First Take (@FirstTake) June 16, 2020

What an absolute joke of a thing to say. To be clear, I really like Paul Finebaum. This isn’t about me trying to drag someone because I don’t like them.

I think Finebaum is one of the most fascinating people in all of sports, but suggesting Mike Gundy should have been fired for wearing an OAN shirt is beyond insanity.

That’s just pure craziness.

Change is coming I promise you that. pic.twitter.com/wTGHtByh3N — Chuba Hubbard (@Hubbard_RMN) June 15, 2020

To be clear, Mike Gundy has apologized for wearing the shirt and filmed a video with star player Chuba Hubbard, who threatened to boycott.

That’s where we’re now at in America. You must bow and kneel to the mob if you say or do something they don’t like. Apparently, wearing an OAN shirt qualifies.

Mike Gundy shouldn’t have even apologized. He wore a damn shirt. An apology was unnecessary and him getting fired would have been downright absurd.