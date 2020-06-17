Joe Rogan Says It’s ‘Crazy’ To Get Rid Of Police Chokeholds

Comedian Joe Rogan said it’s “f*cking crazy” to get rid of police chokeholds on a recent episode of his podcast.

Rogan made the comments during Tuesday’s episode of the “Joe Rogan Experience” where he discussed defunding the police with retired officer of the United States Navy Jocko Willink.

“You know what they’re saying? They’re saying defund the police, they’re saying no more chokeholds right?” Willink said while talking about the response following the death of George Floyd.

“Which I think is crazy,” Rogan responded. (RELATED: Joe Rogan Says The Left Must Call Out Biden: ‘Trump’s Going To Eat Him Alive’)

“But you know, it’s the people that are doing it wrong is the problem,” Rogan added. “The people that shouldn’t be doing it in the first place. It’s untrained people…but if you’re a cop and you’re in a fight for your life and you can’t use chokeholds, that’s f*cking crazy. You’re going to get shot and killed or somebody else is going to get shot and killed. Someone’s going to take your gun.”

Rogan’s comments come after President Donald Trump signed an executive order encouraging police departments to impose stronger standards for the use of force.

JUST IN: Trump has unveiled an executive order that would encourage limiting the use of chokeholds and move to create a national database for police misconduct. Many lawmakers will say the modest order does not go far enough.https://t.co/xyewhmCnod — Axios (@axios) June 16, 2020

“As part of this new credentialing process, chokeholds will be banned, except if an officer’s life is at risk,” Trump said about his executive order during a press conference. “And I will say, we’ve dealt with all of the various departments and everybody said ‘it’s time.'”