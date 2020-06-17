The Newest ‘Yellowstone’ Character Teeter Looks Like She’s Going To Be A Handful

Teeter looks like she’s going to be a great time in season three of “Yellowstone.”

Paramount Network dropped an inside look at one of the new people for season three, and I think it’s safe to say Jennifer Landon’s character will keep things interesting in the bunkhouse. (EARLY REVIEW: ‘Yellowstone‘ Season Three Starts Incredibly Strong)

Watch the awesome video below.

Obviously, there’s a question that’s jumping to the mind of everyone right away. What the hell happened to Avery?

The character played by Tanaya Beatty was introduced at the end of season one and was in large portions of season two as the female in the bunkhouse. (EXCLUSIVE: ‘Yellowstone‘ Star Cole Hauser Previews Season 3, Explains Why Millions Of Americans Are Captivated By The Show)

She even had a little thing going with Jimmy. Then, seemingly without explanation, Avery just disappeared.

Now we have Teeter, and I’m kind of pumped. I was super excited to see where Avery would take us, and then something happened. We might never know what it was but we never got to see Avery fully developed as a character.

“Yellowstone” creator Taylor Sheridan is hellbent on giving us a strong woman in the bunkhouse, and he appears to have found it with Teeter.

Make sure to tune in June 21 for the start of season three, and make sure to check out our interview with Cole Hauser below.

We’re in for a great season. I can feel it in my bones.