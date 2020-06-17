Guy Hits A Golf Ball Through His Friend’s Legs In Terrifying Video

A couple dudes decided to ride the wave of chaos in a golf video currently making the rounds online.

In a video tweeted by Old Row Sports, a guy fires a golf ball through his buddy’s legs at close range, and this one will make you terrified. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)

Watch the insanely bold moment below. (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)

Warning: Video Induces Anxiety pic.twitter.com/6jDKPzoAJu — Old Row Sports (@OldRowSports) June 17, 2020

You know those quotes about how women always live longer than men? Well, this video is that talking point brought to life. (SLIDESHOW: 71 Times Samantha Hoopes Stripped Down)

Was the guy with his legs open just hoping to never have kids? You know a great way to make sure you never have children? (SLIDESHOW: This Blonde Bombshell Might Be The Hottest Model On The Internet)

Take a golf ball coming off the club head at point-blank range. That’ll get the job done. (SLIDESHOW: 60 Times Abigail Ratchford Wore Almost Nothing)

I just don’t understand why people do stuff like this. Don’t get me wrong. I’m all about viral videos, but I’d never do any of this stuff.

There’s a better chance I will marry a supermodel tomorrow than let someone fire a golf ball through my legs like it’s no big deal.

Stay frosty, boys! Just do whatever it takes to entertain the masses without ending up in a hospital bed.