Wisconsin Badgers Drop Awesome Hype Photo Of D’Mitrik Trice

The Wisconsin Badgers dropped an awesome basketball hype photo Tuesday night.

The team posted a photo of D'Mitrik Trice getting announced prior to a game starting with the caption, "In due time."

Give the awesome Instagram post a look below.

View this post on Instagram In due time A post shared by Wisconsin Basketball (@badgermbb) on Jun 16, 2020 at 4:19pm PDT

I don’t know why, but I absolutely loved this post from the Badgers. When I saw it Tuesday night, I immediately got excited for the season.

We’re not even at the start of college football yet, and I’m already pumped to see the Badgers play some basketball.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Wisconsin Basketball (@badgermbb) on Jun 9, 2020 at 10:24am PDT

I think it’s because March Madness was stolen from us. To make matters worse, March Madness was canceled after the Badgers won part of the B1G regular season title and got the top seed in the conference tournament.

That left me no choice but to name them national champs.

Congratulations To The 2020 College Basketball National Champions – The Wisconsin Badgers https://t.co/SCNbBMDbtQ — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) March 12, 2020

I can’t remember the last time Wisconsin entered a school year with the basketball and football teams expected to be so damn good.

Both are top-10 teams in America, and both could very realistically be top-five programs. That doesn’t happen very often at all.

We’re in for a very fun 2020-2021 season. After our title run was stolen from us in 2020, it’s time to let the world know what Wisconsin is all about.