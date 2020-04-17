Andy Katz Says Wisconsin Is ‘Definitely’ A Top-10 Team, Pours Praise On The Roster

Andy Katz continued to hype up the Wisconsin Badgers in a recent Twitter video.

Katz took some questions from fans of college basketball about next season, and the first one was what kind of season will the Wisconsin Badgers have.

The sports analyst heaped praise on the loaded roster, and said they’re “definitely” a team fans should expect to be in the top 10.

You can watch his full comments below.

You asked, and @TheAndyKatz answered 2020-21 questions for Katz and Shoot. ???? What is @BadgerMBB capable of next year? ???? Can @RutgersMBB challenge for a B1G crown? ???? How much of @IlliniMBB‘s success depends on potential departures? ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/OU4qRjWOJN — Big Ten Network (@BigTenNetwork) April 16, 2020

I can’t disagree with Katz. I can’t disagree with him at all. The roster for next season is absolutely absurd.

Outside of our back-to-back Final Four rosters, it might be the best one we’ve had in a long time. Nate Reuvers, D’Mitrik Trice, Brad Davison, Micah Potter and Aleem Ford is going to be a hell of a starting lineup.

I’ll take that lineup against anybody else in the Big 10, and I’d do it without hesitation.

Everybody wanted to count the Badgers out this past season. Nobody wanted to give us the time of day when things started getting tough.

Everybody was ready to write us off, despite the fact I told everybody to stay the course. We’re Wisconsin. We have some rough moments, but we always fight our way back to the top.

That’s exactly what we did this past season, and it ended with us winning a share of the regular season title.

We’re going to ball out this upcoming season. You can take that to the bank. Bet against us if you want. It’ll be nothing more than extra motivation.