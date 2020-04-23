Wisconsin Moves Up To 9 In ESPN’s ‘Way-Too-Early’ Basketball Rankings

ESPN showed the Wisconsin Badgers some serious love in their latest college basketball rankings.

In the updated “way-too-early” rankings for the upcoming season, the Badgers jumped up to nine. Wisconsin had previously been 15. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Get used to seeing more and more of this heading into next season. It won’t be stopping anytime soon at all.

Hype around the Badgers for the 2020-21 season will only continue to build more and more as we near the season. Do we need the hype? Absolutely not, but we’ll take the respect.

We return nearly the entire team from this past season when we won the Big 10 regular season and the top seed in the B1G tournament.

Wisconsin was cruising towards a national title before coronavirus ended the tournament, but it doesn’t matter. We ESPN’s simulation, and I crowned us national champs.

Now, it’s time to gear up with Brad Davison, D’Mitrik Trice, Nate Reuvers, Micah Potter, Aleem Ford and the rest of Greg Gard’s guys.

The Badgers are going to do huge things next season. You can take that to the bank!