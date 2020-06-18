Ben Roethlisberger Appears To Have Slimmed Down Ahead Of The Season Starting

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger appears to be nearing playing shape ahead of the 2020 season starting.

In a Twitter photo posted by Joey Mulinaro, the two-time Super Bowl champion appeared to have slimmed down a bit from what he looked like previously in the offseason. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

You can give it a look below.

For those of you who didn’t see Big Ben a few months back with a monster beard, you can give it a look below.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) on Mar 20, 2020 at 4:54pm PDT

Yeah, I’d say Big Ben has dropped a few pounds over the course of the past month. I guess Jay Glazer ragging on him for not liking to work out must have motivated the Steelers star.

He went from looking like a caveman to looking like a slightly more athletic human.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) on Feb 25, 2020 at 11:56am PST

Given the fact he’s coming off of an injury in 2019, it should be interesting to see how Roethlisberger does in 2020.

If he’s in shape and ready to roll, then the Steelers could be balling out this season.