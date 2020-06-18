Georgia Bureau Of Investigation Says It Was ‘Not Consulted’ On Charges Against Officer In Rayshard Brooks’ Death

The Georgia Bureau of investigation on Wednesday said it was kept out of the loop in regards to murder charges levied against fired officer Garret Rolfe in the shooting death of Rayshard Brooks.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation claimed in a Facebook post it was “not consulted” on the murder charge brought by the Fulton County district attorney, nor was it “aware” that Howard’s public press conference was set to take place.

The organization also said it had not finished their investigation of the June 12 shooting.

“We are in the process of conducting this investigation. Although we have made significant progress in the case, we have not completed our work,” the Facebook post said.

“The GBI was not aware of today’s press conference before it was conducted. We were not consulted on the charges filed by the District Attorney,” the GBI said, adding that it would complete the investigation despite the announced charges.

Fulton County District Attorney Paul Howard announced Rolfe would be charged with felony murder in addition to 10 other criminal offenses in a press conference Wednesday. The fired officer reportedly shot 27-year-old Brooks in the back after he allegedly fled arrest with a taser in hand in an Atlanta Wendy’s parking lot Friday, according to a CBS News.

Howard justified his decision to file charges by stating that Brooks “did not pose an immediate threat of death or serious physical injury” to either Rolfe or the other officer, Devin Brosnan. Brosnan has also been charged with assault for allegedly stepping on Brooks after he had been shot, CBS News reported.

Rolfe faces life incarceration or the death penalty if convicted, according to Georgia code 16-5-1. (RELATED: Felony Murder Charges Could Come For Atlanta Cop Who Allegedly Shot Taser-Wielding Black Man, DA Says)

#Atlanta‘s police department has released bodycam footage of the moments leading up to the shooting of #RayshardBrooks, outside a restaurant in the city on Friday night. pic.twitter.com/fFgVVBX3rj — Ruptly (@Ruptly) June 15, 2020

Brooks was initially confronted under suspicion of DUI by the two Atlanta officers and what was a peaceful interaction devolved into a struggle, according to video of the incident. He was shot down after he broke loose from the officers, and allegedly stole a taser and fired it at police as he fled the parking lot.

In an automated reply to media inquiries, the Fulton County District Attorney’s Office referred the Daily Caller News Foundation to links of the press conference and arrest warrants regarding the two officers.

