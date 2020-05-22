‘Do You Know Who My Boyfriend Is?’: Police Video Shows Aaron Judge’s Girlfriend During Her DUI Arrest

Video was released Friday of Aaron Judge’s girlfriend, Samantha Bracksieck, during her DUI arrest in February.

In a video obtained by TMZ, Bracksieck was pulled over in Scottsdale, Arizona, after police noticed she was driving with her headlights off at night.

In the video, the 26-year-old is evidently intoxicated. After failing sobriety tests and being recorded with a blood-alcohol content of .12, she was promptly put in handcuffs. (RELATED: Video Shows New York Couples Having Sex In Public)

“Do you understand what you’re doing right now?” said Bracksieck in the video, “Do you know who my boyfriend is?” When the officers responded that they did not know who her boyfriend was she said “This is going to be bad for me.”

Aaron Judge’s girlfriend Samantha Bracksieck name-drops slugger during DUI bust https://t.co/SMDewPRLlt pic.twitter.com/ceQjzbocJF — Page Six (@PageSix) May 22, 2020



Officers, according to TMZ, said Bracksieck showed a blood alcohol level of .168 and .181 later at the police station. She also admitted during the video that she had consumed two glasses of wine before getting behind the wheel.

Brackseick was given five charges for the incident, including extreme DUI. She is facing jail time and fines if convicted. Her court date is scheduled for June.