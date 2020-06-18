‘Hard Knocks: Los Angeles’ Starts August 11 On HBO

The new season of “Hard Knocks” on HBO will follow the Rams and Chargers.

According to a tweet from NFL Films, "Hard Knocks: Los Angeles" will follow both of the NFL teams in the city starting August 11.

This year, #HardKnocks heads to Los Angeles. Kick off a new season with the @RamsNFL and @Chargers August 11 on @HBO. pic.twitter.com/OhqOESTEUv — NFL Films (@NFLFilms) June 18, 2020

I love the fact “Hard Knocks” is going to be following around both teams in Los Angeles. It’s a bit of a unique spin on the show.

Obviously, the Rams are the much bigger team when it comes to importance in Los Angeles, but the Chargers might be the more interesting squad going into 2020.

Philip Rivers is gone, Justin Herbert was picked in the first round and head coach Anthony Lynn has plenty of talent to work with.

It’ll be fascinating to see how HBO divides up the time between the two squads. I’m guessing it’ll be pretty equal, but I honestly have no idea.

“Hard Knocks” has literally never done anything like this before.

Make sure to tune in on HBO starting June 11. It sounds like we’re in for a fun time.