‘Hard Knocks’ With The Oakland Raiders Starts Tuesday Night On HBO

“Hard Knocks” officially returns Tuesday night on HBO, and this season will follow Jon Gruden and the Oakland Raiders.

As you all know, I’m a gigantic junkie for “Hard Knocks” content. I can’t get enough. Last season with the Browns was exceptional, and this season with Gruden and the Raiders should be even better.

Gruden might be the most entertaining man in the sport, and he also now has the biggest diva in the game on his roster in Antonio Brown. (RELATED: Jon Gruden Gives Incredible Speech About ‘Nightmares’ During Oakland Raiders Training Camp)

If that’s not required viewing for football fans, then I have no idea what would be.

If you’re a football fan, then you have to be watching “Hard Knocks.” You just have to be. It’s the perfect fix for fans of the sport as we wait for the regular season to get underway.

Fun fact for all of you. There’s no such thing as too much football. It’s not possible. All football is good football, especially when we’re counting down days in August.

Tonight, we begin the journey with Gruden, Brown and the rest of the Raiders. We’re going to get a front row seat to all the chaos, and I can’t wait.

Tune in at 10:00 EST on HBO to watch it all unfold.