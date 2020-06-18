Watch The Trailer For Netflix’s New Series ‘Cursed’

Netflix’s new series “Cursed” looks awesome.

The plot of the series, according to Netflix’s PR site, is as follows:

Based on the upcoming book of the same name, Cursed is a re-imagining of the Arthurian legend, told through the eyes of Nimue, a teenage heroine with a mysterious gift who is destined to become the powerful (and tragic) Lady of the Lake. After her mother’s death, she finds an unexpected partner in Arthur, a young mercenary, in a quest to find Merlin and deliver an ancient sword. Over the course of her journey, Nimue will become a symbol of courage and rebellion against the terrifying Red Paladins, and their complicit King Uther.

Judging from the trailer, I think fans are going to be in for a very fun time with this series. Give it a watch below!

Yeah, there’s a 100% chance I give this a shot when it drops July 17 on Netflix. The story of King Arthur and the sword in the stone is one of the most famous stories ever told.

Now, Netflix is bringing its own twist to the legendary tale. After watching that trailer, how could you not be pumped?

Ever since “Game of Thrones” ended, fantasy fans have been looking for something to scratch the itch for the genre.

Will “Cursed” meet that level of excellence? It’s highly unlikely anything will ever meet the bar set by “GoT,” despite the awful ending.

However, if “Cursed” is even 10% as good as “Game of Thrones,” then it’ll be worth watching for sure.

Make sure to check it out starting July 17 on Netflix!