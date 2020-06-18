‘It About Pained Me To Roll It Up’: Police Officer Answers 911 Call To Rescue Fallen American Flag

A Nebraska police officer answered a 911 dispatch about a fallen American flag and immediately leapt into action.

Kearney Police Department officer Jeff Schwarz joined Thursday’s edition of “Fox & Friends” to discuss how he happened to field such a call — and on Flag Day. (RELATED: This Military Member Saw An American Flag On The Ground. Here’s What He Did Next)

WATCH:

“Good morning officer Schwarz, it’s so touching to watch this, especially with everything that our country is going through right now involving law enforcement. Tell me what happened. How you got the call and what you did,” host Ainsley Earhardt began.

Schwarz explained that several citizens had notified the police department about a flag on the ground in the area of a local business, Kearney Tire & Auto.

“As soon as I arrived I could see it on the ground, that it had fallen from the flag holder, so I attempted to put it back in the flag holder because it was Flag Day, it was important, and then I noticed that the flag holder was broken so I tried to be respectful about the flag and rolled it up and set it against the building and made sure dispatch notified them that their flag was on the ground,” Schwarz said.

“There’s so many great things about this because a) someone called 911 because they were concerned about a flag being on the ground and then you go and try to fix it and Don and Rhonda you were all out of town you saw the video later and the fact that you hang a flag is wonderful too,” Earhardt replied, bringing in the owners of the business where the flag had fallen.Owners Don and Rhonda Jaeschke had been out of town at the time the flag fell and did not learn about it until they were able to answer their phones sometime later — but Rhonda said that she was not at all surprised to learn that local law enforcement had stepped up to take care of things.”Our police department here in carney, they’re just the best,” she said.

Earhardt turned back to Schwarz, noting that prior to his 28 years of service with the police department he had served in the United States Army for seven years. “Why did you do it and what does the flag mean to you?” she asked.

“Yes, I was taught at an early age to be patriotic to the country and we just have a fantastic relationship with our community and business owners and it was Flag Day and important to me to make sure that that was put up,” Schwarz replied. “So it about pained me to roll it up and not put it back on the holder.”

Don said that hanging the flag was important to him as well, adding, “There’s so much behind that flag. It’s a rally point. It is what leads our troops in battle. There is so much to that. I can’t speak enough about it.”

Don and Ronda Jaeschke, owners of the business where the flag had fallen, said that they were not at all surprised to see that local law enforcement had stepped up to fix the problem.

“Our police department here in Kearney, they’re just the best,” Ronda said.

Earhardt turned back to Officer Schwarz, noting that prior to his 28 years of service in the police department he had served seven years in the United States Army. “Why did you do it and what does the flag mean to you?”

“Yes, I was taught at an early age to be patriotic to the country, and we just have a fantastic relationship with our community and business owners and it was Flag Day. It was important to me to make sure that that was put up,” Schwarz replied. “So it about pained me to roll it up and not put it back on the holder.”

Don said that i was important to him to have the flag hanging as well, adding, “There’s so much behind that flag. It’s a rally point. It is what leads our troops in battle. There is so much to that. I can’t speak enough about it.”