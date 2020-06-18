Tennessee Football Players Have To Sign Coronavirus Responsibility Form

Tennessee Volunteers football players have to sign a coronavirus risk form when coming back for workouts.

According to The Athletic, returning players have had to sign an “Acknowledgement of Risk and Shared Responsibility” form upon returning to campus amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tennessee Football (@vol_football) on Jun 6, 2020 at 12:08pm PDT

The document makes it clear that the university will do what it can to keep players safe, but this isn’t an entirely risk-free situation.

Tennessee isn’t the only school to have players sign something like this. SMU and Ohio State have both had players sign different documents.

I think you can expect this to be the new normal in college sports for the time being. Ohio State’s form reportedly holds zero legal power, but SMU’s does waive liability.

Programs are going to try to look out for themselves and waivers and responsibility forms are a way to get the job done.

Would I sign one of these if I was a player? Probably. I’d want to get the pads on as quickly as possible, and life isn’t free of risk.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tennessee Football (@vol_football) on May 31, 2020 at 9:01am PDT

There are risks all around us that we face every single day. We can’t live and hide in our basements forever.

At some point, we have to get back to playing football.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tennessee Football (@vol_football) on May 14, 2020 at 10:58am PDT

Let us know in the comments if you’d sign a coronavirus form.