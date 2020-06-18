‘You Think I Give A F**k?’: Kyler Murray Responds To National Anthem Protest Criticism

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray doesn’t care if people aren’t happy with his national anthem protest stance.

The young NFL star made it clear Wednesday that he will kneel during the national anthem this upcoming season.

In a call with media, Kyler Murray spoke eloquently about racial climate in the country. And said he would kneeling during the anthem this fall — Kent Somers (@kentsomers) June 17, 2020

Apparently, that didn’t sit too well with some fans, who chirped Murray on Instagram. According to Bleacher Report, the Oklahoma Heisman winner responded with, “You think I give a f**k?”

Kyler Murray isn’t backing down pic.twitter.com/DOMNKEjHNQ — B/R Gridiron (@brgridiron) June 17, 2020

Honestly, I respect this attitude out of Murray. While I’m 100% against kneeling during the national anthem, you might as well go to the mat once you make the decision to do it.

If you’re going to get chirped by random people on the internet, you just have to stand your ground. You can’t back down.

That’s just the way it works. Once you give an inch, it’ll never stop. You have to draw a line in the sand with the internet crowd and let them know you’re not playing games.

Having said all of that, I’m still not pumped for football to turn into a political issue and massive debate.

Football is about uniting people around a common goal. It’s not about separating people over political debates.

Buckle up, folks. We’re going to be in for a chaos-filled 2020 campaign.