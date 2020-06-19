Billie Eilish Granted Three-Year Restraining Order Against Obsessed Fan

Billie Eilish has been granted a three-year restraining order against an obsessed fan after he reportedly showed up at her home multiple times.

Superior Court Judge Diana Gould-Saltman extended a temporary restraining against 24-year-old Prenell Rousseau of Farmingville, New York, stating that he can not attempt to contact or come within 100 yards of the 18-year-old singer or her parents, per Page Six in a piece published Friday. (RELATED: Watch The Trailer For The James Bond Movie ‘No Time To Die’ With Daniel Craig)

Eilish, who shares a home with her parents in Los Angeles, said in court documents that Prenell showed “erratic behavior” after he showed up seven times between May 4 and 5 before he was arrested for trespassing. (RELATED: REPORT: Billie Eilish Is Being Paid $25 Million For Apple TV+ Documentary)

“While we waited for security, Mr. Rousseau remained on our porch, sat down and began to read a book, while also continuing to engage in a periodic monologue,” the pop singer shared in court documents. “My father repeatedly asked him to leave, but he refused.”

The judge’s order also prevents Rousseau from harassing or assaulting Eilish’s parents, or coming into either of their workplaces.

Her attorney Mark D. Passin asked the judge for a five-year restraining order, but Gould-Saltman settled on three years after hearing that Rousseau had made no attempt to contact Eilish or her family outside of those two days.

In court documents, the “Bad Guy” hitmaker and her family said that Rousseau had frightened them, in part, because he was not wearing a face mask during the pandemic on at least five of the times he turned up at their L.A. home. He also reportedly wasn’t wearing gloves when he repeatedly touched the doorbell and doorknob.