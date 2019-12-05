REPORT: Billie Eilish Is Being Paid $25 Million For Apple TV+ Documentary

Billie Eilish has reportedly scored a gigantic payday for a documentary about her life.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the young music sensation will be paid for $25 million for an upcoming documentary about her meteoric rise to fame following the release of her first album. The doc will air on Apple TV+.

Let’s stop and think about this for a second. Eilish is 17-years old! She’s 17, and she just scored a $25 million payday!

She's getting paid more money than the vast majority of pro athletes, and she's not even 18 yet. The music star is making major NFL quarterback money!

Yeah, I think it’s fair to say she’s one of the most successful teenagers to ever live.

Hell, she might even be one of the most successful humans to ever live from a financial standpoint, and she can’t even legally buy a pack of cigarettes.

Say whatever you want about her music (she’s got some bangers), but there’s no denying she moves the needle. The fact Apple is throwing this kind of money around tells you all you need to know.

Something tells me this won’t be the last major payday Eilish scores. She’s a hit with younger people, and I have a feeling her staying power will be substantial.

Props to her for stacking up the cash!