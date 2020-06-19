REPORT: Conference Commissioners Are Working On ‘All Possible Scenarios’ For College Football

College commissioners are reportedly preparing for any and all scenarios that might unfold this upcoming college football season.

According to Heather Dinich, college commissioners are preparing for “all possible scenarios for the college football season” during the coronavirus pandemic. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

ESPN’s @CFBHeather tells us conference commissioners are working behind the scenes on hypotheticals for all possible scenarios for the college football season. — Paul Finebaum (@finebaum) June 18, 2020

I don’t know why, but when I saw this tweet I just immediately envisioned like seven or eight men in a smoky room planning for football like it’s the Cuban Missile Crisis.

I’d like to imagine that our college football power players attack each day with the same intensity and seriousness that America attacked the Cuban Missile Crisis.

At the end of the day, ADs and commissioners aren’t doing their jobs if they’re not preparing for any and all outcomes.

We’re in a fluid situation, which means anything can happen. You know what happens when you wait until a crisis arises to plan? You’re already dead. You just might not know it.

You obviously have to prepare for the worst and hope for the best. Nobody wants the college football season to be derailed, but you’re an idiot if you’re not ready for that to happen.

Yes, it sucks to even think about, but these men get paid fat salaries to get the job done. At the end of the day, they can’t be focused on anything else.

Let’s hope like hell the games happen as planned. I don’t want to even think about other options, but we also need to be ready for anything.

After all, this is a war, and you never win a war by being unprepared.